Naikore returns for Rebels clash

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua will be boosted with the return of star winger Vitalina Naikore for tomorrow’s Super W clash with the Melbourne Rebels in Suva.

The champion side has only made two changes including the newly deputized Fiji Corrections Officer and also the upcoming debut for former Queensland Reds prop Siteri Rasolea, as well as a number of positional movements.

Barnstorming Rasolea will make her debut for the Fijiana Drua off the bench.

Captain Bitila Tawake moves to loosehead prop while Litia Marama comes in at hooker and Ana Korovata with her second start at tighthead.

Doreen Narokete moves to the engine room with Jade Coates, with the loosies positions going to Nunia Uluikadavu at blindside flanker, and Sulita Waisega and Karalaini remaining at number seven and eight respectively.

Naikore slots in at blind wing moving Adita Milina to the open wing and Lavenia back in number 15.

The Fijiana have also named an explosive bench with Keleni Marawa, Joma Rubuti, Siteri Rasolea, Merevesi Ofakimalino, Asinate Serevi, Livia Naidei, Wainikiti Vosadrau and Alycia Namosimalua

The match kicks off at the HFC Bank Stadium at 1.05pm tomorrow.

Fijiana Drua: Bitila Tawake, Litia Marama, Anna Korovata, Jade Coates, Doreen Narokete, Nunia Uluikadavu, Sulita Waisega, Karalaini Naisewa, Setaita Railumu, Ani Mei, Vitalina Naikore, Merewai Cumu, Vani Arei, Milinia Adita, Lavenia Tinai Reserves: Keleni Marawa, Joma Rubuti, Siteri Rasolea, Merevesi Ofakimalino, Asinate Serevi, Livia Naidei, Wainikiti Vosadrau, Alycia Namosimalua.