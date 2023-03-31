Friday, March 31, 2023
Rebels, Drua players visit Draiba Primary School

Students of Draiba Primary School were treated in meeting members of the Melbourne Rebels, Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua teams today.

The players were welcomed and garlanded and also hosted to a number of items from the excited young pupils.

Fijiana Drua player Laisani Moceisawana who was part of the occasion said it was a heart-warming sight to see the happiness on the faces of children.

“It is a great occasion, and I know all of them will be inspired to represent the nation one day,” Moceisawana said.

Players then joined students in the signing of t-shirts as well as handing over merchandise.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
