Sivo dots in Eels’ loss to Roosters

Fiji Bati winger Maika Sivo scored a try in the Parramatta Eels 28-20 Round 5 NRL loss to the Sydney Roosters on Thursday.

The Roosters fought hard and shed the first blood in the match through Drew Hutchison before Daniel Tupou and Luke Keary added two more tries which Sam Walker converted for a 16-nil lead.

The Eels got on the scoreboard through a successful Mitchell Moses penalty, Eels trailed by 16-2 at half time.

Eels Skipper Gutherson played a strong hand for his team throughout the game, producing a try-saving defence and scoring his side’s first try of the match early in the second half and Moses converted.

But the Roosters responded heavily with two more tries from Jaxson Paulo and Luke Keary but Walker converted once and kicked a penalty.

The Eels re-grouped and made their way back into the match through Bailey Simonssons as he grabbed the ball from Moses and ran under the post before fan favorite Sivo brought the crowd to its feet barging over the Roosters’ try line for a consolation try just two minutes to full time. Moses converted both.