Friday, March 31, 2023
Sorovaki confident about Fiji’s chances in HK 7s

Fiji Rugby Union acting Chief Executive Sale Sorovaki is confident the Fiji 7s team will deliver at its prized hunting ground, the Hong Kong 7s.

Sorovaki said with the upcoming Palm Sunday, he is hopeful that they would deliver a good gift for the children of Fiji.

“Hong Kong is always important to us and especially the people of Fiji, and it holds a great significance for all Fiji 7s lovers.,” Sorovaki said.

“And this weekend is Palm Sunday, and normally the players before, have always used that as motivation.

For the Fijiana 7s, Sorovaki said the meaning will also dwell on them, it being their first Hong Kong 7s tournament.

“I am sure they will be taking it as motivation as well.

“If we do well to win on Sunday night, we can just imagine the happiness with all the children as well.”

Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
