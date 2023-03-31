Tawake anticipates tough Rebels challenge

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua Captain Bitila Tawake says they are not taking past laurels into tomorrow’s Super W clash with the Melbourne Rebels and will look to get their game right.

The Fijiana Drua notched a 66-5 win over the Rebels in their first game of the season last year in Endeavour Hill, Victoria, but the 23-year-old skipper said they are not bringing past achievements into the match.

“We just want to focus on our game and what we can do tomorrow,” Tawake said.

Tawake said they are aware of the physicality the Rebels possessed despite their losing 43-0 to the Reds last week.

“They will be physical, and we expect them to test our scrum which has been a big work on for us.

“We are expecting a great challenge and the girls a fired up for the challenge.”

The match kicks off at the HFC Bank Stadium at 1.05pm tomorrow.