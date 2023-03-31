Friday, March 31, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Tawake anticipates tough Rebels challenge

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua Captain Bitila Tawake says they are not taking past laurels into tomorrow’s Super W clash with the Melbourne Rebels and will look to get their game right.

The Fijiana Drua notched a 66-5 win over the Rebels in their first game of the season last year in Endeavour Hill, Victoria, but the 23-year-old skipper said they are not bringing past achievements into the match.

“We just want to focus on our game and what we can do tomorrow,” Tawake said.

Tawake said they are aware of the physicality the Rebels possessed despite their losing 43-0 to the Reds last week.

“They will be physical, and we expect them to test our scrum which has been a big work on for us.

“We are expecting a great challenge and the girls a fired up for the challenge.”

The match kicks off at the HFC Bank Stadium at 1.05pm tomorrow.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Hong Kong 7s

Winning start for Fijiana 7s in Hon...

Saiasi Fuli coached Fijiana came from behind to defeat a strong Ire...
Fiji Parliament

Seruiratu to work closely with Drau...

Newly appointed Leader of Opposition Inia Seruiratu says he will wo...
Fiji Parliament

We’ll hold Govt accountable: ...

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu says they intend to hold the Gover...
News

Alleged assault now classified as m...

Police have classified the case of a man found motionless outside a...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Winning start for Fijiana 7s in ...

Hong Kong 7s
Saiasi Ful...

Seruiratu to work closely with D...

Fiji Parliament
Newly appo...

We’ll hold Govt accountabl...

Fiji Parliament
Opposition...

Alleged assault now classified a...

News
Police hav...

Coates eager to clash with forme...

Rugby
Rooster Ch...

Tavua wary of leaders Lautoka

Football
Tavua is p...

Popular News

Baber named Coach of the Year

Rugby
Former Fij...

Business Committee to meet on LO...

Fiji Parliament
Prime Mini...

Govt to support Pacific Polytech...

News
Cabinet ha...

Tuwai is Sportsman of the Year

Rugby
Double Oly...

Majors charged with assault and ...

Entertainment
Jonathan M...

Successful WATERPOL rescue at se...

News
Fiji Polic...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Hong Kong 7s

Winning start for Fijiana 7s in Hong Kong