We cannot afford catch-up rugby: Derenalagi

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Meli Derenalagi says there is no talk of playing catch up rugby against the Melbourne Rebels tomorrow and they will be out to defend their turf in full force.

After conceding two losses to the Reds and Highlanders in consecutive weeks, Derenalagi said they would out to defy the habit of playing catch up.

“That was a mistake from of us just one of our weaknesses and definitely something we have worked on,” Derenalagi said.

“We have to start well in the first half.

Derenalagi said he had a humble message for his players during the captains run at the HFC Bank Stadium today said.

“Treat every game like it was your last and be humble when you wear that Drua jersey.”

Derenalagi added the team would unleash themselves tomorrow in their hunt for their third win of the season.

The match kicks off at the HFC Bank Stadium at 3.35pm tomorrow.