Friday, March 31, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Winning start for Fijiana 7s in Hong Kong

Saiasi Fuli coached Fijiana came from behind to defeat a strong Ireland side 17-7 in their opening Pool B match of the Hong Kong 7s today.

Fijiana contested the play from the first whistle and put on an impressive performance countering the strong Irish forwards.

The Tokyo Olympics bronze medalists could have gone up only if youngster Meredani Qoro had not knocked the ball forward in the second minute.

Stacey Flood broke the deadlock in the fifth minute after Lucy Mulhull offloaded from a tackle and passed it to her to score the opening try and Mulhull converted for 7-0 lead.

Speedster Reapi Uluinasau tried to bring Fijian back into the match but Emily Lane raced and tackled her out of the play.

Ireland led by 7-0 at the break.

Fijiana came out firing in the second spell when Ivamere Nabura found an unmarked returning star Raijeli Daveua and she raced under the post and Captain Ana Naimasi converted to equalise.

Just seconds later, Captain Ana Naimasi caught a Fijiana kick-off and sent a long wide pass to Qoro and this time she made no mistake diving at the corner flag for her first try but the conversion failed.

Former national sprinter Younis Bese came off the bench and added huge depth in the team and had a one-to-one with Uluinasau before she barged for their second try. Conversion attempt remained unsuccessful, Fiji led by 17-7 at half time.

Later in the match, referee Craig Chan flashed a yellow card to substitute Lavenia Cavuru for intentionally kicking the ball out of the play despite Ireland’s penalty.

In another match, France thumped Japan 38-7 while the USA defeated Spain 35-7.

Fiji will take on Brazil in their next match at 9.04pm tonight.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Hong Kong 7s

Fiji sneak past Samoa in HK 7s open...

The Fiji 7s team won its opening match of the Hong Kong 7s 12-7 ove...
Rugby

Rebels, Drua players visit Draiba P...

Students of Draiba Primary School were treated in meeting members o...
Rugby

We cannot afford catch-up rugby: De...

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Meli Derenalagi says there is no...
Rugby

Family fuels Naitokani’s rugb...

Potential Swire Shipping Fijian Drua debutant Michael Naitokani wil...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fiji sneak past Samoa in HK 7s o...

Hong Kong 7s
The Fiji 7...

Rebels, Drua players visit Draib...

Rugby
Students o...

We cannot afford catch-up rugby:...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Family fuels Naitokani’s r...

Rugby
Potential ...

Actor Rampal’s daughter makes ru...

Entertainment
Versatile ...

Seruiratu to work closely with D...

Fiji Parliament
Newly appo...

Popular News

We’ll hold Govt accountabl...

Fiji Parliament
Opposition...

Silktails defeat Bulldogs in Lau...

Rugby
The Kaivit...

Raise VAT, to reduce debt level:...

News
The Intern...

Silktails, FNRL seal dev deal

Rugby
The Kaivit...

Police officers face assault all...

News
Acti...

Seruiratu to work closely with D...

Fiji Parliament
Newly appo...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Hong Kong 7s

Fiji sneak past Samoa in HK 7s opener