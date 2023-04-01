Dawai scores, Tavatavanawai sin binned in Highlanders win

Fiji-born Waikato winger Mosese Dawai scored a try in Highlanders’ huge 45-17 win over bottom-placed Moana Pasifika while Fijian winger Timoci Tavatavanawai was sin-binned in Round 6 of Super Rugby Pacific yesterday.

Moana made an impressive start in the match via skipper Solomone Funaki only five minutes as he scored the opening try and Lincoln McClutchie converted.

The Highlanders re-grouped and made a strong comeback in the match through Pari Pari Parkinson and Sam Gilbert and Gilbert converted once.

Moana re-took the lead thanks to powerhouse centre Levi Aumua’s try from a cutback close to the line and McClutchie converted.

Loose forward Hugh Renton displayed a good pair of hands to score for Highlanders under the post and Gilbert converted before McClutchie kicked a penalty.

The Highlanders had a narrow 19-17 lead at the breather.

Early in the second spell, Fetuli Paea broke from the Maona tackle and landed under the post for a converted try.

Moana’s lineout melted down in the second half and they were further disadvantaged by the sin bin of the otherwise excellent Fijian winger Tavatavanawai for a high tackle on Mitch Hunt.

Folau Fakatava came off the bench and the livewire halfback immediately into the action and made the final pass to Dawai to touch down and Gilbert converted.

The Highlanders got their remaining tries from Marino Mikaele-Tu’u and Thomas Umaga-Jensen but Gilbert converted once.