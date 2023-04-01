Saturday, April 1, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Dawai scores, Tavatavanawai sin binned in Highlanders win

Fiji-born Waikato winger Mosese Dawai scored a try in Highlanders’ huge 45-17 win over bottom-placed Moana Pasifika while Fijian winger Timoci Tavatavanawai was sin-binned in Round 6 of Super Rugby Pacific yesterday.

Moana made an impressive start in the match via skipper Solomone Funaki only five minutes as he scored the opening try and Lincoln McClutchie converted.

The Highlanders re-grouped and made a strong comeback in the match through Pari Pari Parkinson and Sam Gilbert and Gilbert converted once.

Moana re-took the lead thanks to powerhouse centre Levi Aumua’s try from a cutback close to the line and McClutchie converted.

Loose forward Hugh Renton displayed a good pair of hands to score for Highlanders under the post and Gilbert converted before McClutchie kicked a penalty.

The Highlanders had a narrow 19-17 lead at the breather.

Early in the second spell, Fetuli Paea broke from the Maona tackle and landed under the post for a converted try.

Moana’s lineout melted down in the second half and they were further disadvantaged by the sin bin of the otherwise excellent Fijian winger Tavatavanawai for a high tackle on Mitch Hunt.

Folau Fakatava came off the bench and the livewire halfback immediately into the action and made the final pass to Dawai to touch down and Gilbert converted.

The Highlanders got their remaining tries from Marino Mikaele-Tu’u and Thomas Umaga-Jensen but Gilbert converted once.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Radradra scores in Bristol Bears lo...

Flying Fijians centre Semi Radradra scored a try in Bristol Bears 3...
News

K9 Spike assists in arrest of drug ...

K9 Spike assisted in the arrest of a 35-year-old woman and two stud...
Rugby

President urges Drua to play with p...

His Excellency the President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has urged and...
Business

Strong is new BPOC President

Former Permanent Secretary, Craig Strong has been elected as the ne...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Radradra scores in Bristol Bears...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

K9 Spike assists in arrest of dr...

News
K9 Spike a...

President urges Drua to play wit...

Rugby
His Excell...

Strong is new BPOC President

Business
Former Per...

LPG prices fall, premix increase...

News
The price ...

Gollings happy with winning star...

Hong Kong 7s
Fiji 7s He...

Popular News

Sau back in training, Valetini i...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

FijiFirst delivered a buggered b...

Fiji Parliament
Deputy Pri...

Bolaca will be a key asset in HK...

Hong Kong 7s
Playmaker ...

Rabele joins Griffith Waratah Ti...

Rugby
Former Vod...

Couple graduates with post-grad ...

News
A couple t...

Dogalau, Navaba to miss Nadi cla...

Football
Traditiona...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Radradra scores in Bristol Bears loss