Drua will be confident at home: Hodge

Wallabies and Melbourne Rebels outside centre Reece Hodge says the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will enter the field today with a lot of confidence after beating them during their Super Rugby Pacific pre-season match earlier this year.

The Drua beat the Rebels 24-0 at Prince Charles Park in Nadi in the first build-up game of the season.

“I am expecting them to be confident,” Hodge said.

“Hopefully we can be confident to and come away with the win.”

Hodge said the crowd in Fiji was something else, and they would look to control their game well.

“It’s a great atmosphere with the crowds, if we can keep it nice and quiet, hopefully we can come away with a win.”

The match kicks off today at the HFC Bank Stadium at 3.35pm.