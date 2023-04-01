Fiji qualifies for Cup quarters

Fiji thrashed Canada 40-7 in their second Pool A match of the Hong Kong 7s on Saturday and has qualified for the Cup quarterfinals.

Just seconds into the match, lanky forward Joseva Talacolo put the Fijians on the scoreboard after he caught their own restart and Iowane Teba converted.

Canada tried to hit back but Matt Oworu lost the ball forward and gave away possession to Fiji and Teba raced away to score in the corner and put Fiji ahead 12-0 with the conversion missed.

The Canadians were reduced to six players when Phil Berna was sin-binned for a foul play which gave away an advantage to Fiji.

Nippy playmaker Waisea Nacuqu caught a wide pass from Manueli Maisamoa and found his way to the try-line and also converted.

Seconds before the break, a set piece play from Nacuqu sent a long pass to Teba to score his second try and Nacuqu converted for an impressive 26-0 at the break.

Early in the second stanza, Fiji gave away a penalty to Canada for holding the ball late in the tackle and debutant Will Percillier got the opener for Canada and Lachlan Kratz converted for 7 points.

The Fijians were determined to win and it was Manueli Maisamoa who responded with a try after a one-on-one with Tevita Daugunu and Terio Tamani converted.

In the final minute of the play, Fiji fed a scrum through Tamani which saw Teba steal the ball away and flick it to Vuiviawa Naduvalo to score and Tamani converted to seal the win.

Fiji will face Argentina in the final pool match at 8.37 pm today.