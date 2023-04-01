Fijiana Drua notch second win at home

Super W champions, Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua ran riot in Suva beating the Melbourne Rebels 39-12 at the HFC Bank Stadium on Saturday.

Star flyer Vitalina Naikore marked her return early scoring first for the home side finishing off a beautiful set piece line-out breaking through the midfield from 30 metres out to score in the corner.

Naikore missed her own attempt at a conversion with six minutes gone.

Fijiana Drua found the momentum with centre Vani Arei breaking up the pitch from midfield to find Naikore floating who crossed over for her double with the conversion again missed with just over 11 minutes gone.

The Drua strung phases together, and good composure had fly half Ani Mei over for their third try in the 20 minute with Naikore converting.

Hardworking centre Arei got her dues after finishing off some superb passing to cross over for their bonus point try with 33 minutes gone, with the conversion bouncing off the uprights.

Nadroga and Drua blindside winger Adita Milinia crossed over for their fifth try on the stroke of half-time with the conversion added to send them to 29-0 lead at the break.

The Fijiana picked up where they left off and now stringing against a slacking Rebels line had Arei over for her second on 48 minutes with Naikore unsuccessful with the follow-up once more.

The forwards wanted a taste of the action and with more free flowing play saw hooker Litia Marama go over to score their seventh try of the match on 57 minutes.

The Rebels finally made use of the seldom opportunity afforded them and with hard work reserve lock Laeima Bosenavulagi crashed over to score with the conversion missed by inside centre Harmony Vatau with less than 20 minutes to go.

Reserve prop Siteri Rasolea was yellow-carded soon after for an infringement in the ruck.

The Rebels capitalised and backrd up their try with a second soon after through winger Mia-Rae Clifford who converted her own try with seven minutes left to play.

The Drua held on to claim their second win of the season.

Fijiana Drua: Bitila Tawake (c), Litia Marama, Ana Korobata, Jade Coates, Doreen Narokete, Nunia Uluikadavu, Sulita Waisega, Karalaini Naisewa, Setaita Railumu, Ani Mei Likuvaqali, Vitalina Niakore, Merewai Cumu, Vani Arei, Milinia Adita, Lavenia Tinai Reserves: Keleni Marawa, Joma Rubiti, Siteri Rasolea, Merevesi Ofakimalino, Asinate Serevi, Livia Naidei, Wainikiti Vosadrau, Alycia Namosimalua

Melbourne Rebels: Janita Kareta, Ashley Marsters (c), Jiowanna Sauto, Michaela Maunsell, Rachel Rakatau, Naila Faaiuaso, Ariana Perez, Utumalefata To’omalatai, Faalua Tugaga, Chanelle Kohika Skipper, Kerri Johnson, Harmony Vatau, Hope Schuster, Karin Kusano, Jade Te Aute Reserves: Hope Kareta, Vika Mararugu, Laeima Bosenavulagi, Nuala O’Connor, Tanya Yabaki, Sheniqua Tabula, Wasie Toolis, Mia-Rae Clifford