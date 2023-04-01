Fijiana to play USA in Cup quarterfinal

The Saiasi Fuli coached Fijiana will face USA in the Hong Kong 7s Cup quarterfinal tomorrow morning after finishing second behind Australia in Pool B.

The Fijians lost their final pool match 35-5 to the Aussies today.

Fijiana after their back-to-back wins over Ireland and Brazil failed to stop the Aussies, who dominated the entire opening half of the match.

The ladies in yellow jersey made an impressive start with three back-to-back tries from Madison Ashby, Charlotte Caslick and Faith Nathan.

Teagan Levi converted twice while Hinds booted once for a 19-0 lead at the break.

Early in the second half, Hinds scored Australia’s fourth try before Caslick further increased their lead with another try and Hinds converted both.

Fijiana got their consolation and lone try in the match from Lavena Cavuru at the dead end of the match.

Fijiana will play the USA in the second Cup quarterfinal at 12.05 am.