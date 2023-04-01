Saturday, April 1, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Gollings happy with winning start

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings was proud of the team’s win over Samoa in their Hong Kong 7s opener despite a banana skin start.

Gollings commended his warriors for holding up to a fast-improving Samoa outfit.

“It was a real banana skin game, we know that,” Gollings said after 12-7 win.

“Samoa are a world class team, they have proved that all year and for us to come out and play the way we did was fantastic.”

“Our defence held well, we stuck at it and kept them out and took our opportunities.”

With Canada and Argentina next Gollings said they would rest and prepare well.

Fiji takes on Canada in their second pool game at 3.52pm today.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Radradra scores in Bristol Bears lo...

Flying Fijians centre Semi Radradra scored a try in Bristol Bears 3...
News

K9 Spike assists in arrest of drug ...

K9 Spike assisted in the arrest of a 35-year-old woman and two stud...
Rugby

President urges Drua to play with p...

His Excellency the President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has urged and...
Rugby

Dawai scores, Tavatavanawai sin bin...

Fiji-born Waikato winger Mosese Dawai scored a try in Highlanders' ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Radradra scores in Bristol Bears...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

K9 Spike assists in arrest of dr...

News
K9 Spike a...

President urges Drua to play wit...

Rugby
His Excell...

Dawai scores, Tavatavanawai sin ...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Strong is new BPOC President

Business
Former Per...

LPG prices fall, premix increase...

News
The price ...

Popular News

We cannot afford catch-up rugby:...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Remittance inflow from sports ov...

News
The Prime ...

Govt to use sports to address ke...

News
Prime Mini...

Fiji is NZ’s leading trading par...

News
New Zealan...

Carpenter dies in road accident

News
A 24-year-...

Planned works to affect water su...

News
Planned wo...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Radradra scores in Bristol Bears loss