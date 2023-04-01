Gollings happy with winning start

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings was proud of the team’s win over Samoa in their Hong Kong 7s opener despite a banana skin start.

Gollings commended his warriors for holding up to a fast-improving Samoa outfit.

“It was a real banana skin game, we know that,” Gollings said after 12-7 win.

“Samoa are a world class team, they have proved that all year and for us to come out and play the way we did was fantastic.”

“Our defence held well, we stuck at it and kept them out and took our opportunities.”

With Canada and Argentina next Gollings said they would rest and prepare well.

Fiji takes on Canada in their second pool game at 3.52pm today.