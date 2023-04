Fiji Bati and Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs second row forward Viliame Kikau will miss the next two NRL matches after suffering a head knock during training yesterday.

Bulldogs general manager Phil Gould said in a tweet that Kikau was removed from the session after sustaining the head knock, with further review deeming it a Category 1 incident.

Kikau enters the mandatory 11-day stand-down period.

The Bulldogs play the Cowboys at 8.15pm tomorrow.