Lomani out, potential debut for Baselala

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has made a late change ahead of their match against Melbourne Rebels in Round 6 of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

Head Coach Mick Byrne has replaced injured halfback Frank Lomani with Flying Fijians scrum halve Peni Matawalu at number 9.

Fiji Under-20 halfback Philip Baselala is likely to make his debut off the bench today.

The Drua vs Rebels will kick off at 3.35 pm.

Drua: Emosi Tiqiri, Tevita Ikanivere, Jone Tiko, Isoa Nasilasila, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Vilive Miramira, Kitione Salawa, Meli Derenalagi ©, Peni Matawalu, Teti Tela, Eroni Sau, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Iosefo Masi, Salestino Ravutaumada, Ilaisa Droasese.

Reserves: Zuriel Togiatama, Livai Natave, Kaliopasi Uluilakepa, Joseva Tamani, Elia Canakaivata, Philip Baselala, Micheal Naitokani, Taniela Rakuro