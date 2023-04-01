President urges Drua to play with passion, humility

His Excellency the President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has urged and encouraged the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua players to play with passion and humility against the Melbourne Rebels today.

His Excellency attended a ‘lotu’ (devotional service) with the Fijian Drua team yesterday evening ahead of the Round 6 match of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

He spoke to the players about the importance of discipline, leadership and playing with a clear mind.

He also assured the team that Fiji is behind them in prayer and support.

Players were also reminded that they were the titans of this rugby voyage that the Drua team is on and that President Katonivere without a doubt believes they will achieve the greatest result that Fijian rugby is known for.

Drua will take on the Rebels at 3.35 pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.