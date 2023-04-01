Saturday, April 1, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

President urges Drua to play with passion, humility

His Excellency the President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has urged and encouraged the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua players to play with passion and humility against the Melbourne Rebels today.

His Excellency attended a ‘lotu’ (devotional service) with the Fijian Drua team yesterday evening ahead of the Round 6 match of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

He spoke to the players about the importance of discipline, leadership and playing with a clear mind.

He also assured the team that Fiji is behind them in prayer and support.

Players were also reminded that they were the titans of this rugby voyage that the Drua team is on and that President Katonivere without a doubt believes they will achieve the greatest result that Fijian rugby is known for.

Drua will take on the Rebels at 3.35 pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

K9 Spike assists in arrest of drug ...

K9 Spike assisted in the arrest of a 35-year-old woman and two stud...
Rugby

Dawai scores, Tavatavanawai sin bin...

Fiji-born Waikato winger Mosese Dawai scored a try in Highlanders' ...
Business

Strong is new BPOC President

Former Permanent Secretary, Craig Strong has been elected as the ne...
News

LPG prices fall, premix increases b...

The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) products have decreased ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

K9 Spike assists in arrest of dr...

News
K9 Spike a...

Dawai scores, Tavatavanawai sin ...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Strong is new BPOC President

Business
Former Per...

LPG prices fall, premix increase...

News
The price ...

Gollings happy with winning star...

Hong Kong 7s
Fiji 7s He...

Turuva gets double in Raiders wa...

NRL
A first ha...

Popular News

Lautoka’s key duo to miss Tavua ...

Football
Lautoka wi...

Dogalau, Navaba to miss Nadi cla...

Football
Traditiona...

Hold govt to campaign promises

News
The Fiji L...

Gollings happy with winning star...

Hong Kong 7s
Fiji 7s He...

We’ll hold Govt accountabl...

Fiji Parliament
Opposition...

Only 8 teams for Fiji FACT: Yusu...

Football
Fiji Footb...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

K9 Spike assists in arrest of drug suspects