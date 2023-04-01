Radradra scores in Bristol Bears loss

Flying Fijians centre Semi Radradra scored a try in Bristol Bears 33-26 loss to the ASM Clermont Auvergne in the European Challenge Cup playoff today.

Just 10 minutes into the match, the Bears took the lead following a successful penalty from fly-half AJ MacGinty but Anthony Belleau levelled it before MacGinty slotted another penalty to give the Bears a 6-3 lead.

After the Bears’ defence denied Etienne Fourcade from scoring in their first attempt, it was lock Lavanini, who powered over as Clermont muscled to the line for the opening try and Bellau converted for a 10-6 lead for the first time in the match.

Clermont speedster Damian Penaud sprinted in for their second try, finding space as Bristol defenders failed to stop him and Belleau converted again.

But Clermont’s joy was cut short when Captain Fritz Lee was sent to the sin-bin for a high tackle on James Williams which gave an advantage to the Bears and Henry Randall darted to the try line.

Radradra reinstated Bristol’s lead after Williams made a breakthrough through midfield from inside his own half.

It was a costly try to the Fijian as he pulled up on his hamstring and hobbled off straight after scoring.

McGinty booted both the conversions before George Moala scored a converted try for Clermont for a narrow 22-20 lead at the break.

Just two minutes into the second spell, Clermont Belleau and MacGinty exchanged penalties for both sides.

Penaud scored a consolation try for Clermont while MacGinty kicked the last penalty for the Bears.