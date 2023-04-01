Still have alot to work on: Volavola

After two wins in pool play Fijiana 7s Assistant Coach Timoci Volavola says the side still had a lot to work on to fulfill their full potential at the Hong Kong 7s.

Volavola commended the girls for a solid start yet there were minor things to touch up.

“A good start, but we still have some works on to look at,” Volavola said after the 36-5 win over Brazil yesterday.

Volavola said Australia will no doubt be a big game.

“We just have to analyse our game really well, learn from our mistakes and take on Australia tomorrow (today).

Fijiana take on Australia in their final pool game at 1.55pm today.