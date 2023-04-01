Saturday, April 1, 2023
Turuva gets double in Raiders walkover

A first half double from Fiji Bati and Penrith Panthers winger Sunia Turuva paved the way for a 53-12 wipeout of the Canberra Raiders during their National Rugby League Premiership clash on Friday.

Turuva scored Penrith’s lone two tries in the first 40 minutes with Nathan Cleary adding two conversions and penalty for a 13-6 lead.

The Panthers ran in seven more tries in the second half with Izack Tago getting a double, Zac Hoskins, Tyrone Peachey, Stehpen Crichton, Jaemon Salmon with Cleary adding six more conversions and a try.

Canberra managed two tries on either side of the half to Elliot Whitehead and Hudson Young with Jamal Fogarty converting both.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
