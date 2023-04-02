Bolaca puts Fiji into Hong Kong semifinal

A crucial try by nippy playmaker Napolioni Bolaca has put Fiji into the semifinals of the Hong Kong 7s after a 10-7 win over South Africa in the Cup quarterfinals.

Both teams tussled hard from the first whistle and Fiji lost the ball forward which awarded South Africa a penalty advantage.

The Africans held on to possession and floated the ball around which allowed winger Shaun Williams, who sneaked away from the Fijian defence and dived between the sticks in the third minute and Ricardo Duarttee converted.

Fiji fought hard to get into the match through Josese Batitrerega but he was tackled out by Siviwe Soyizwapi at the 20 meter line.

Manueli Maisamoa barged his way into the African half before being brought down by Impi Viser but he quickly released the ball to Joseva Talacolo, who offloaded it to an unmarked Iowane Teba to score at the left corner.

After a poor lineout by South Africa, Fiji was awarded a scrum which was fed by Pilipo Bukayaro but they knocked the ball in a tackle and the opponents were given advantage play.

After nine long minutes in the first half, South Africa maintained its 7-5 lead at the break.

Fiji looked hungry for a win in the second half and retained more possession which saw nippy playmaker Bolaca score through a kick and chase effort but the conversion failed.

With less than a minute remaining, Fiji gave away a penalty to South Africa, who opted for a scrum that Duarttee fed and he knocked it forward.

Fiji received an advantage play and just played within their territory for 20 seconds before Terio Tamani kicked it out of play to seal the win.

Fiji will play the Great Britain in the second semifinal at 7.52pm today.