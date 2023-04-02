Byrne impressed with Drua’s performance

Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne says the side put on a much improved performance against the Melbourne Rebels in Round 6 of Super Rugby Pacific in Suva on Saturday and he is impressed with the outing.

Byrne said the Fijians showed a lot of promise and played like a well-oiled machine in their 38-28 win compared to the disappointing 57-24 loss to the Highlanders last weekend.

“Really pleased the way we started and as we talked about it as a team that over the last couple of weeks, we were slow out at the blocks. We know we can go over the 80, we can play but we just needed to start well.”

“I’m really proud of the way every single player went out of the way and we got the points on the board which helps in the performance we did.”

“We had a week at home and got our prep time in the heat. It was more about our desire to carry hard at the game at the start of the game.”

“Cross the ball, everyone did well and Masi a couple of times made crucial line breaks. The whole team got him behind and it wasn’t a one thing moment. There was constant 15 man rugby that we kept pushing across the line.”

He also acknowledged the hard work and effort displayed by debutants Micheal Naitokani and Philip Baselala, who gave their all in the match.

“Full credits to the tight five, there was a massive put on them during the week and they really stepped up today.”

“First great touch for Micheal. He showed us why we brought him in and he’s a good young player. He moves well, he’s just finding his way in the training, he’s learning how to become a professional rugby player and he has improved every week.”

“Philip had great touches, feeding the ball and getting on as well. I’m really happy for those two young guys and I’m sure they have a long career up front.”