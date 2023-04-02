Crowd boosted our confidence: Derenalagi

Fijian Drua Captain Meli Derenalagi says the crowd at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva played a huge role in their 38-28 win against the Melbourne Rebels on Saturday.

Derenalagi said the Swire Shipping Drua’s aim was to snatch their third Shop N Save home victory in the Super Rugby Pacific competition to put a smile on the Fijian fans.

“The crowd really boosted some of the players up, like playing in front of their family is a big thing. Some of the families used their Sunday meals to buy the tickets to come out and watch us as their favorite team. for us to put out the outcome was to put back the smile on their faces even when they go home, they can tell the stories just to have their moments of watching the Fijian Drua play.”

“It’s good to be back to captain the side and get the win. I like the leadership role but it’s something that I talk to my teammates like Tevita and Teti Tela, who also helped me.”

Drua will play the Brumbies on 14 April in Round 7.