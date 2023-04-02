Sunday, April 2, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Crowd boosted our confidence: Derenalagi

Fijian Drua Captain Meli Derenalagi says the crowd at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva played a huge role in their 38-28 win against the Melbourne Rebels on Saturday.

Derenalagi said the Swire Shipping Drua’s aim was to snatch their third Shop N Save home victory in the Super Rugby Pacific competition to put a smile on the Fijian fans.

“The crowd really boosted some of the players up, like playing in front of their family is a big thing. Some of the families used their Sunday meals to buy the tickets to come out and watch us as their favorite team. for us to put out the outcome was to put back the smile on their faces even when they go home, they can tell the stories just to have their moments of watching the Fijian Drua play.”

“It’s good to be back to captain the side and get the win. I like the leadership role but it’s something that I talk to my teammates like Tevita and Teti Tela, who also helped me.”

Drua will play the Brumbies on 14 April in Round 7.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Suva ends Navua’s unbeaten run

Suva ended Navua’s three-match unbeaten run in the Digicel Fiji Pre...
Football

10-man Labasa registers first DFPL ...

A 10-man Labasa outfit registered its first win in the Digicel Fiji...
Rugby

Byrne impressed with Drua’s perform...

Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne says the side put on a much improved p...
Rugby

Volavola scores in Racing’s l...

Flying Fijians pivot Ben Volavola scored a try in Racing 92’s disap...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Suva ends Navua’s unbeaten run

Football
Suva ended...

10-man Labasa registers first DF...

Football
A 10-man L...

Byrne impressed with Drua’s perf...

Rugby
Fijian Dru...

Volavola scores in Racing’...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Fijiana Drua was much better, sa...

Rugby
Melbourne ...

We failed to match the Fijian en...

Rugby
Melbourne ...

Popular News

New ISUP Lot Allocation Policy a...

News
Cabinet ha...

Alleged assault now classified a...

News
Police hav...

Adele extends residency, plans c...

Entertainment
Adele anno...

President Katonivere visits Ratu...

News
His Excell...

10-man Labasa registers first DF...

Football
A 10-man L...

PM launches first of its kind FC...

News
Prime Mini...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Suva ends Navua’s unbeaten run