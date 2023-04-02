Drua teams dedicate wins to children of Fiji 

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua and the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua dedicated their Super W and Super Rugby Pacific wins against the Rebels on Saturday to the children of Fiji.

Fijiana Drua skipper Bitila Tawake said their 39-12 win over the Melbourne Rebels women was for the aspiring girls and women in Fiji.

“Tomorrow (Today) is Palm Sunday so this was a must-win for the children of Fiji. This one’s for them.”

Fijian Drua defeated Melbourne Rebels 38-28 and skipper Meli Derenalagi said they wanted to gift this win to the young rugby lovers in Fiji.

“A lot of children come to watch our match whenever we play at home and their support inspires us. We really wanted to win this for them to make their palm Sunday special.”