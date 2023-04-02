Sunday, April 2, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fijiana Drua was much better, says Rogers

Melbourne Rebels Coach Jason Rogers admits their 39-12 loss to the  Fijiana Drua was a tough one in the Super W competition at the HFC Bank Stadium on Saturday.

Rogers said Fijiana took advantage and capitalised on every opportunity while the Rebels failed to do so due to the strong heat.

“Credit to the Drua girls, they were fantastic. They just limited our opportunities and we didn’t take our opportunities but real credit to the Fijiana Drua girls.”

“I think some of our girls are hurting. It’s 16 degrees back in Melbourne so we struggled a little bit. But there’s no excuse at this level.”

“The Fijiana girls were better than us. Our girls tried to come back in the second half.”

“We have a couple of big games coming up and we have few learning to take from the game like if we maximise in capitalise on our opportunities when we have them which are critical. We got to focus on our basics.”

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Suva ends Navua’s unbeaten run

Suva ended Navua’s three-match unbeaten run in the Digicel Fiji Pre...
Football

10-man Labasa registers first DFPL ...

A 10-man Labasa outfit registered its first win in the Digicel Fiji...
Rugby

Byrne impressed with Drua’s perform...

Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne says the side put on a much improved p...
Rugby

Crowd boosted our confidence: Deren...

Fijian Drua Captain Meli Derenalagi says the crowd at the HFC Bank ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Suva ends Navua’s unbeaten run

Football
Suva ended...

10-man Labasa registers first DF...

Football
A 10-man L...

Byrne impressed with Drua’s perf...

Rugby
Fijian Dru...

Crowd boosted our confidence: De...

Rugby
Fijian Dru...

Volavola scores in Racing’...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

We failed to match the Fijian en...

Rugby
Melbourne ...

Popular News

Byrne impressed with Drua’s perf...

Rugby
Fijian Dru...

Fijiana to play USA in Cup quart...

Hong Kong 7s
The Saiasi...

Actor Rampal’s daughter makes ru...

Entertainment
Versatile ...

Govt to support Pacific Polytech...

News
Cabinet ha...

Operator dies as digger falls in...

News
A digger o...

President Katonivere visits Ratu...

News
His Excell...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Suva ends Navua’s unbeaten run