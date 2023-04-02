Fijiana Drua was much better, says Rogers

Melbourne Rebels Coach Jason Rogers admits their 39-12 loss to the Fijiana Drua was a tough one in the Super W competition at the HFC Bank Stadium on Saturday.

Rogers said Fijiana took advantage and capitalised on every opportunity while the Rebels failed to do so due to the strong heat.

“Credit to the Drua girls, they were fantastic. They just limited our opportunities and we didn’t take our opportunities but real credit to the Fijiana Drua girls.”

“I think some of our girls are hurting. It’s 16 degrees back in Melbourne so we struggled a little bit. But there’s no excuse at this level.”

“The Fijiana girls were better than us. Our girls tried to come back in the second half.”

“We have a couple of big games coming up and we have few learning to take from the game like if we maximise in capitalise on our opportunities when we have them which are critical. We got to focus on our basics.”