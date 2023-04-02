Sunday, April 2, 2023
Hong Kong is always special to us: Daugunu

Skipper Tevita Daugunu says Hong Kong 7s is always a special tournament for Fiji and they will do their best to win it this weekend.

Fiji booked its spot in the Cup quarters after defeating Argentina 26-19 to top Pool A yesterday and Daugunu said they want to make it to the final today.

“We are really happy as we managed to achieve our goal from Day 1 and Day 2 to win our pool. We are looking forward to our next job today.”

“It’s always special from then till now, it always inspired us to play here and to win it, it’s a bonus for each and everyone of us.”

“Last time it was unfortunate but we’ll try and keep it simple and do every little thing right and hopefully we’ll try to do it again this weekend.”

Fiji faces South Africa in the quarterfinal at 2.48pm today.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
