Injured Vilikesa out for two weeks

Kaiviti Silktails back rower Manoa Vilikesa will miss the next two rounds of the Ron Massey Cup due to a shoulder injury.

Silktails physio Sio Dickinson ruled the defensive enforcer out after training this week.

“He may have been ok for the second game of the two-game road trip to Sydney against the Mounties, but it was a risk and we have decided to leave him at home so he can be 100% right for the club’s next home game against premiers Hills Bulls on August 15,” Dickinson said.

Coach Wes Naiqama said it’s a blow losing one of the senior players but this presents another opportunity for two more youngsters to come into the squad.

“Jonetani Bokini was back from injury as 18th man last week so we get some experience back there, but 19-year-old Ravoravo Rabbitohs forward Ilaitia Qoro and Fiji Secondary Schools Rep and Marist College back rower Fenton Williams will come onto an extended bench,” Naiqama said.

Silktails will play the Glebe Dirty Reds at 1.45 pm at Mascot Oval in Sydney on Sunday.