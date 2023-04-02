Sunday, April 2, 2023
601 ad
Male impressed with Naikore’s return

Star flyer Vitalina Naikore has impressed Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua coach Inoke Male with her returning performance in their 39-12 win over the Melbourne Rebels in Super W  on Saturday.

“Vitalina played well today and I think she deserved the player of the day because she delivered well.”

Male said some minor changes from the bench also played a huge role in getting the win to maintain their 16-game unbeaten run in the competition.

“I congratulate Fijiana for their performance. They executed what the game plan was but in the second quarter of the match, we let them score two soft tries.”

“We did a good analysis at the start of the week and rectified our mistakes and prepared well ahead of Rebels.”

“I put Bitila in the first half and rested her in the second half and Serevi in place of her. Those are some of the things we looked after and tried to solve the problems of miscommunication and players’ leadership on the ground.”

Fijiana will face the NSW Waratahs next.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
