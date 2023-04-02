Sunday, April 2, 2023
Narawa double helps Chiefs stay unbeaten

Fijian flyer Emoni Narawa scored two first half tries to help the Chiefs beat the Blues in their Super Rugby Pacific Round 6 clash on Saturday.

Just a minute into the match, Narawa caught a wide restart from Damien McKenzie and ran to his breath to collect and score for the Chiefs at the corner flag.

McKenzie converted for a 7-0 lead.

Eight minutes later, Fijian number eight Hoskins Sotutu stole the ball away from their own scrum and flicked it on to Ricky Riccitelli to score but Beauden Barrett failed to convert.

But the Blues overexcitement gave away the Chiefs a penalty which McKenzie took and slotted it in before the Blues regrouped and scored their second try from Caleb Clarke but Barrett failed to convert again, both teams locked at 10-10.

Both sides fought hard for the next seven minutes looking to break the lock and big man Samisoni Taukei’aho swung a long pass to Narawa as he crashed over the Blues defence to get his second.

McKenzie added the extra for a 17-10 lead at the break.

Early in the second spell, the Chiefs were awarded another penalty which McKenzie took superbly before the Blues also received a penalty which Barrett kicked successfully this time and the scores remained unchanged till the final minute.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
