Nawaqanitawase’s try not enough for Tahs

Mark Nawaqanitawase, who shares links to Fiji, scored a try for the NSW Waratahs but it wasn’t enough to escape a 40-36 loss to the Brumbies in Round 6 of the Super Rugby Pacific on Saturday.

Dylan Pietsch got the match started for the Waratahs with a try in the 11th minute and time Donaldson converted before Dave Porecki doubled their lead after a ball turnover from the Brumbies tackle and Donaldson added the extras.

The Brumbies hit back in the match with their first try from Len Ikitau in the 23rd minute and Noah Lolesio converted to merge the gap at 7-14 before the Tahs were reduced to 13 players in the 29th minute when match official Nic Berry flashed a yellow card each to Harry Johnson-Holme and sub Dan Botha for a foul play.

Yet the Brumbies failed to take advantage and Jed Holloway increased the Tahs lead as he dazzled the Brumby’s defence wall and reached the try line, Donaldson converted.

Just before the break, it was James Slipper that got the Brumbies back into the match with a try and Lolesio converted as they trailed by 14-21 at half time.

The Tahs continued their fine form in the second half and bagged another try from Lalakai Foketi and Donaldson converted but the Brumbies stayed reluctant and scored through Slipper again and Lolesio converted.

Tahs Skipper Jake Gordon combined well with Max Jorgensen to send promising Wallaby star Nawaqanitawase up front to score but Donaldson failed to convert.

Soon after, the Brumbies turned the table around and brought the Canberra crowd to their feet when Pete Samu, Ryan Lonergan and Corey Toole came off the bench to score the winning tries and Lonergan converted twice.

The Tahs were reduced to 14 players when Michael Hooper was sin-binned yet they also received a penalty later which Donaldson kicked.