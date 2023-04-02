Tamani scores in extra time as Fiji reaches final

Replacement halfback Terio Tamani scored an extra time winner as Fiji defeated Great Britain 19-14 to book its place in the grand final of the 2023 Hong Kong 7s against arch rivals New Zealand.

The winner had to be decided by golden point after the teams were locked 14-14 at fulltime.

A long pass from Ponipate Loganimasi found Iowane Teba who drew two defenders before offloading the ball to Tamani who raced his way to the try-line and dived to touch-down just a few centimeters from the dead-ball line.

The match referee had to use the Technical Match Official (TMO) to award the try.

Robbie Ferguson scored first in the match but a Waisea Nacuqu try leveled things at 7-7 just before halftime.

Winger Vuiviawa Naduvalo scored Fiji’s second try which was converted by Nacuqu but a Tom Williams try in the 11th minute tied up the scores and despite all efforts, neither of the sides could score as the match entered extra time with Tamani proving to be the hero for Fiji.

Meanwhile New Zealand defeated France 12-7 in the first Cup semifinal.

The final will kick off at 12.15am tomorrow.