Sunday, April 2, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Tamani scores in extra time as Fiji reaches final

Replacement halfback Terio Tamani scored an extra time winner as Fiji defeated Great Britain 19-14 to book its place in the grand final of the 2023 Hong Kong 7s against arch rivals New Zealand.

The winner had to be decided by golden point after the teams were locked 14-14 at fulltime.

A long pass from Ponipate Loganimasi found Iowane Teba who drew two defenders before offloading the ball to Tamani who raced his way to the try-line and dived to touch-down just a few centimeters from the dead-ball line.

The match referee had to use the Technical Match Official (TMO) to award the try.

Robbie Ferguson scored first in the match but a Waisea Nacuqu try leveled things at 7-7 just before halftime.

Winger Vuiviawa Naduvalo scored Fiji’s second try which was converted by Nacuqu but a Tom Williams try in the 11th minute tied up the scores and despite all efforts, neither of the sides could score as the match entered extra time with Tamani proving to be the hero for Fiji.

Meanwhile New Zealand defeated France 12-7 in the first Cup semifinal.

The final will kick off at 12.15am tomorrow.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Sports

Fijiana bows out in Cup semifinal

Fijiana was outclassed 31-5 by an experienced New Zealand side in t...
Football

Suva ends Navua’s unbeaten run

Suva ended Navua’s three-match unbeaten run in the Digicel Fiji Pre...
Football

10-man Labasa registers first DFPL ...

A 10-man Labasa outfit registered its first win in the Digicel Fiji...
Rugby

Byrne impressed with Drua’s perform...

Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne says the side put on a much improved p...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fijiana bows out in Cup semifina...

Sports
Fijiana wa...

Suva ends Navua’s unbeaten run

Football
Suva ended...

10-man Labasa registers first DF...

Football
A 10-man L...

Byrne impressed with Drua’s perf...

Rugby
Fijian Dru...

Crowd boosted our confidence: De...

Rugby
Fijian Dru...

Volavola scores in Racing’...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Popular News

Coates eager to clash with forme...

Rugby
Rooster Ch...

T/Naitasiri takes new approach, ...

Football
Survivors ...

PM leads Govt delegation to pay ...

News
Prime Mini...

Police officers face assault all...

News
Acti...

Sorovaki confident about Fiji...

Hong Kong 7s
Fiji Rugby...

Singh demands ‘better̵...

Football
Rewa coach...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Sports

Fijiana bows out in Cup semifinal