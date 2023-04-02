Sunday, April 2, 2023
Volavola scores in Racing’s loss to Lions

Flying Fijians pivot Ben Volavola scored a try in Racing 92’s disappointing 51-28 loss to the Lions in the Challenge Cup play off match in Johannesburg, South Africa on Sunday.

Just five minutes into the match Skipper Marius Louw scored the opening try in the match for the Lions and two minutes later speedster Edwill van der Merwe scored their second try but scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba converted once.

Racing 92’s attacking effort paid off when prop Thomas Moukoro barged over in the left-hand corner from a ruck near the Lions line in the 12th minute and Nolann Le Garrec converted to merge the scores at 12-7.

The Lions received a penalty and Nohamba beautifully kicked it before they were reduced to 14 players when Emmanuel Tshituka received a straight red card for leading with his arm into the tackle.

Despite the setback, the Lions extended their lead after a brilliant break by flyhalf Gianni Lombard allowed him to find flyer Sibahle Maxwane in space to score.

Racing hit back soon as Moukoro rumbled over for his second of the match and Le Garrec added the conversion.

Lions led 27-14 at the breather.

Early in the second spell, Lions maintained possession and a barnstorming run from flanker Ruan Venter in midfield further increased their lead and Nohamba converted.

Racing 92 cut the lead to 6 points in the 49th minute when Volavola found his way over after a sustained period of attack on the Lions’ line and planted the ball under the post which Garrec converted.

The Lions scored two more winning tries from Louw and Gianni Lombard while Donovan Taofifénua scored a consolation try for Racing 92.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
