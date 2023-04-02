Sunday, April 2, 2023
Wainiqolo stars in Toulon win

Flying Fijians winger Jiuta Wainiqolo scored two tries in Toulon’s 36-21 win over the Cheetahs in the European Challenge Cup match on Sunday.

Both teams wrestled hard in the match but Toulon dominated the entire first half and won the race with full back Thomas Salles and hooker Teddy Baubigny scoring back-to-back tries but Salles converted once.

The Cheetahs then suffered a setback in the 30th minute when lock Rynier Bernardo was sent to the bin for a cynical infringement.

Toulon took advantage and scored their third try through left-wing Aymeric Luc, who collected a chip and scored in the left corner and Salles converted to make it 19-0 at half time.

The Cheetahs came out strong in the second spell and scored their opening try through replacement hooker Marko Janse van Rensburg as he rumbled over the line and Pienaar converted.

Toulon had other plans in the match and immediately responded with their fourth try from flanker Facundo Isa before his hard work saw put the ball into space for Wainiqolo to cross the whitewash and this time Salles converted.

Soon after, the Cheetahs regrouped and scored two tries from Cohen Jasper and Benardo while Pieaar converted both.

Toulon dispelled any chance of a miraculous Cheetahs comeback in the 69th minute when Wainiqolo crossed for his second of the match as he dummied his way under the post.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
