3 Fijians named in Wallabies squad

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has named three Fijians in his 33-member April camp squad.

Jones has included Brumbies back-rower Rob Valetini and NSW Waratahs star Mark Nawaqanitawase, who has been impressive in the Super Rugby Pacific competition and Queensland Reds winger Suliasi Vunivalu has also been given the opportunity to impress Jones after having previously been overlooked by former Wallabies coach Dave Rennie.

Meanwhile, Fiji-born winger Marika Koroibete, who is currently in Japan is expected to join Jones training via zoom while barnstorming Fijian centre Samu Kerevi has not been included in the team.

“We’ve decided to only select 33 and the players who aren’t selected will have numerous opportunities over the next six or seven weeks in Super Rugby to press their claims,” Jones told reporters.

“If you are in it, the challenge is to stay in it. If you are not in it, how do you get in it? Players select themselves.”

Wallabies squad for April camp: Allan Alaalatoa, Ben Donaldson, Pone Fa’amausili, Josh Flook, Lalakai Foketi, Nick Frost, Langi Gleeson, Carter Gordon, Ned Hanigan, Reece Hodge, Michael Hooper, Jed Holloway, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Lachlan Lonergan, Ryan Lonergan, Fraser McReight, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Cadeyrn Neville, Jordan Petaia, David Porecki, Tom Robertson, Pete Samu, Blake Schoupp, James Slipper, Darcy Swain, Jordan Uelese, Rob Valetini, Suliasi Vunivalu, Nic White, Brad Wilkin, Tom Wright.