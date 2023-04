Hong Kong 7s runners-up Fiji have been group with Samoa, Canada and Spain for this weekend’s Singapore 7s.

Fiji will enter the tournament as the second seeded team.

Champions New Zealand are in Pool A with South Africa, Australia and Hong Kong.

Pool C features France, USA, Uruguay and Kenya while Pool D consists of Great Britain, Argentina, Ireland and Japan.

The Singapore 7s will be played on the 8 and 9 April.