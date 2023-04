Saiasi Fuli coached Fijiana have been drawn in a tough Pool C for the Toulouse 7s which will be played in France next month.

Fijiana is pooled with Great Britain, Spain and Japan.

Hong Kong 7s winner New Zealand is in Pool A with Canada, USA and Poland.

Pool B includes Australia, France, Ireland and Brazil.

The Toulouse 7s will be played on 12 and 13 May.