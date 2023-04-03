Monday, April 3, 2023
Naholo scores in Hurricanes narrow win

Fijian winger Kiniviliame Naholo came off the bench and scored a try for the Hurricanes as they recorded a narrow 45-42 win over the Western Force in Round 6 of the Super Rugby Pacific on Sunday.

The Western Force failed to match the Hurricanes, who started the match early with back-to-back tries from Du’Plessis Kirifi and Brayden Iose which Jordie Barrett converted.

Western Force responded with a try through Jeremy Williams and Gareth Simpson converted however, the Canes had other plans and pulled two more tries from Dan Coles and Lose bagging his double.

Barrett converted once for a 26-7 lead at the break.

The Canes continued with their fine form and again got on the score sheet first with a try from Bailyn Sullivan and this time the Force came out scoring a converted try to Simpson.

Coming off the bench in place of Fijian winger Salesi Rayasi, Naholo proved his way in the match when he recycled the ball from Cam Roigard, who was brought down by Force’s Hamish Stewart.

Naholo picked up the ball and burst straight through a glaring gap up the ruck and sprinted 25 metres to score and Barrett converted.

The Western Force got their remaining tries from Siosifa Amone, Jake Strachan and Zach Kibirige scoring twice while Strachan converted twice.

The Hurricanes got theirs from Hame Faiva and Barrett converted to seal the win.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
