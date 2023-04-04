Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Fijiana Drua brace for tough Waratahs

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua Head Coach Inoke Male says they will face the toughest opponents in Super W when they face former champions the Waratahs this week.

The most successful side in Super W, the Tahs continue their dominance this season including a 43-0 win over Western Force in their opener followed by a 24-13 win over the Brumbies last week.

“This week will definitely be an important one,” Male said.

“We are starting to come together now, but we have to be better if we want to beat a team like the Waratahs.”

“We still have a lot to work on, on our game especially keeping to our game plan and maintaining composure.”

Male said the hunt is also continuing to find the right combinations in the side.

“We haven’t found those connections yet, but it’s coming.”

The Waratahs host the Drua on Saturday at Concord Oval at 5.05pm.

Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
