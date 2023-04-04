Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Mocenacagi back for Singapore 7s

Fiji's Sevuloni Mocenacagi in action against Police White during the 2023 Marist 7s at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva. Fiji won 15-0.

The Fiji 7s team will be boosted with the return of veteran forward Sevuloni Mocenacagi in Singapore 7s this weekend.

Mocenacagi had been rested prior to day one of the Hong Kong 7s after falling ill and has since recovered.

“He’s recovered and it is good to have him back,” Coach Ben Gollings said.

“Sevu had fallen ill before the Hong Kong 7s started, and we didn’t want to push him, we missed him there but we are glad to have him back.

Gollings said they expect a full squad this weekend, with players carrying niggles now recovering.

“Teba had a hamstring issue, it’s all good now.”

“And Naps knee had gotten a knock, but has also gotten better,” Gollings added.

Fiji is in Pool B with Samoa, Canada and Spain.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
