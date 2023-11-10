Saturday, November 11, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Ruling in Sharma’s case vacated to next week

The High Court in Suva has vacated the date on its ruling in former Solicitor-General Sharvada Sharma’s application for a judicial review against his termination.

The matter was scheduled before Judge Justice Aruna Aluthge this afternoon; however, it will now be called on 15 November 2023 at 9:30am.

Sharma was suspended and then unceremoniously terminated by the President, Jioji Konrote on the advice of the Judicial Services Commission in 2021.

According to Sections 112 and 116 of the 2013 Constitution, the Solicitor General can only be removed from office after a proper inquiry by an independent tribunal.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Fijiana remains on course in Brisba...

Playmaker Ana Naimasi scored a second half hat-trick as Fijiana reg...
News

Gavoka tight-lipped on SODELPA lead...

Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) Leader Viliame Gavoka rem...
Rugby

Fiji makes flying start in Oceania ...

The Fiji men's 7s side started its campaign in the 2023 Oceania 7s ...
Rugby

Fijiana thrashes Cooks in Oceania 7...

Fijiana started its campaign in the 2023 Oceania Sevens in Brisbane...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fijiana remains on course in Bri...

Rugby
Playmaker ...

Gavoka tight-lipped on SODELPA l...

News
Social Dem...

Fiji makes flying start in Ocean...

Rugby
The Fiji m...

Fijiana thrashes Cooks in Oceani...

Rugby
Fijiana st...

Experts to set up framework for ...

News
The Fiji G...

Diwali is on Monday, Sabha confi...

News
The Shree ...

Popular News

Trio join Kulas camp for Pac Gam...

2023 Pacific Games
Ba defende...

Financial boost for Ba women’s r...

Sports
The Ba Wom...

Rabuka arrives in Cooks for PIFL...

News
Prime Mini...

High Court to rule on SharmaR...

News
The High C...

Kim’s lawyer files to expe...

News
Grace Road...

Fiji issues sovereign bond worth...

News
The Govern...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Fijiana remains on course in Brisbane