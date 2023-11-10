Ruling in Sharma’s case vacated to next week

The High Court in Suva has vacated the date on its ruling in former Solicitor-General Sharvada Sharma’s application for a judicial review against his termination.

The matter was scheduled before Judge Justice Aruna Aluthge this afternoon; however, it will now be called on 15 November 2023 at 9:30am.

Sharma was suspended and then unceremoniously terminated by the President, Jioji Konrote on the advice of the Judicial Services Commission in 2021.

According to Sections 112 and 116 of the 2013 Constitution, the Solicitor General can only be removed from office after a proper inquiry by an independent tribunal.