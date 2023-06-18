Rural, maritime areas must be priortised: Ditoka

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Sakiasi Ditoka has reminded senior management of the Ministry of the need to ensure that the interests of Fijians in rural and maritime communities come first.

Given that we are six months into the year, Ditoka urged the senior managers to use this time to reflect on the work done so far, and also identify areas of improvement.

“It’s now six months into the year, and it’s a good time to ask ourselves the question. Our main focus is rural and maritime development and disaster management. This involves the development of our people in rural and maritime areas which means it is their interest that comes first.”

“Not our own agendas, not the agendas of the NGOs and development partners or the agenda of anybody else, but of those who we are here to serve – the people of Fiji and in our case – those in our rural and maritime areas.”

“And when disasters strikes, we are best placed to be able to support them and be able to give the support that they need during such times,” Ditoka said.

Minister Ditoka also outlined some of his expectations, calling on senior managers to maintain the standards of the Ministry and ensure that the welfare of workers under their leadership were well looked after.

“I am somebody who wants what I enjoy to be enjoyed by everyone; that is the security of tenure in my position as a worker, as well as ensuring that if something happens to someone, they have the support systems in place.”

“This falls on your laps as leaders. You are leaders in your own right. Look after the people under you. Whatever it is, look after our workers,” he added.