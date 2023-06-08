Russian tourist reported missing along Coral Coast

An investigation team headed by the Divisional Crime Officer West is looking into a report of missing Russian tourist Ildar Rakhmatulin.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime (ACP/C) Sakeo Raikaci said a report was received via the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Australia.

He said Rakhmatulin arrived into the country in April and was staying at a hotel located along the Coral Coast.

ACP/C Raikaci said some of Rakhmatulin’s belongings were found on the beach, and while search efforts continue on land, a team of divers from the Police Mobile Force (PMF) are searching in nearby waters.

He is urging anyone who may have information that could assist with the investigation to please call Crimestoppers on 919.