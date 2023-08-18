RWC warm-ups to build on confidence: Raiwalui

The Flying Fijians will play its first international test against a tier one nation in France ahead of the Rugby World Cup and head coach Simon Raiwalui is adamant his side keeps progressing.

Now with three wins in a row from the Pacific Nations Cup Raiwalui told FijiLive that maintaining their current form will be the focus in the two warm-up matches against France and England.

“Just a continuation of our progression and what we have built-on,”Raiwalui said.

“We have played very good rugby in patches.

“We haven’t put a full game together yet within the three.

Raiwalui said they would analyse areas they have been working on further too.

“We are just trying to get more consistency through the game, get that 80-minute game and build on everything we have been working on in terms of the technical side.

“Basically, just improving working towards the Rugby World Cup.”