Fiji’s 2016 Olympic gold medal winning coach Ben Ryan is in the country for a vacation with his partner Michelle.

Ryan and Michelle jetted in from England in the weekend.

The Englishman on social media stated “it feels great to be back home.”

He said he cannot wait to show all the amazing and beautiful places to Michelle.

Ryan who is now with English Premier League club Brentford FC, said he had an amazing year and is now happy to return to Fiji after a long time for a vacation.