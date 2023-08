Former Fiji Bati Taniela Sadrugu has linked up with Pro D2 club Brive for next season.

The former Fiji 7s rep crossed codes and returned to his sport of origin after breaking onto the scene for Suva in 2020.

Sadrugu joins Brive from the North Queensland Cowboys after his contract was not renewed for next season.

The loose-forward signs with Brive for until 2025.