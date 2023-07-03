Monday, July 3, 2023
Safety and security is paramount, says Tikoduadua

Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration, Pio Tikoduadua says security and safety of all Fijians is paramount.

Speaking after the announcement of the 2023-24 National Budget on Friday, Tikoduadua said this priority is reflected in increased allocation for the security forces.

Tikoduadua said the Government is committed to protecting the rule of law, maintaining peace at all times and at the same time, Fijians feel a sense of security.

He said a lot has been said and done in the last couple of days and weeks; however, this has not deterred law enforcers in protecting Fijians in their own homes, work places or where ever they are.

Tikoduadua said the Government wants law enforcers to be professional in how they conduct their work, while at the same time, to be given the capacity to carry out their duties efficiently and effectively.

“There is an increase in funding for the Fiji Police Force. We want to see Police officers on the ground walking, in their vehicles and patrolling.”

“There is an allocation of $700K for Police Beat. This is the plan to increase the Police capabilities, particularly to address the complexities and issues here in Fiji.”

Tikoduadua said Government is allocating resources and funding to protect law and order and the Ministry is content with the budget allocation for the new financial year.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
