Saifiti to make his 150th NRL appearance

Fiji Bati prop Daniel Saifiti will make his 150th NRL appearance when his Newcastle Knights face the Manly Sea Eagles in Round 13 on Sunday.

The towering forward made his NRL debut for the Knights in a 30-12 loss to the Gold Coast Titans at Cbus Super Stadium in Round 1 of the 2016 season.

Before his NRL debut the following year, he made his international debut for Fiji against Papua New Guinea alongside identical twin brother Jacob in the Bati’s 22-10 victory on May 2nd.

Playing alongside brother Jacob, the pair became the first twins in Australian rugby league history to debut together.

Daniel would feature heavily in the 2016 season playing in another 19 games plus making his second appearance for Fiji.

D-Saf was awarded the Rookie of the Year award at the Danny Buderus Medal Awards night.

Saifiti impressed again through his second NRL season and became a mainstay in the Knight’s forward pack in 2017.

Saifiti played his third game for Fiji in a classic game against Tonga, although the Fijians went down 26-24.

Daniel tallied 2,700 running metres in 2017, his most in a single season which also included 35 tackle breaks.

Saifiti has played in all 11 games to start the 2023 season averaging 138 run metres.

The Knights will play the Eagles at 6.05 at McDonald Jones Stadium.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
