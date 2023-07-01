Salary review for civil servants

Civil servants have not received a pay rise in the last five years and the Coalition Government in the next nine months together with employee representatives will conduct a review of the salary grade.

This was highlighted by Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad yesterday while delivering the 2023-24 National Budget in Parliament.

He said the Government is the largest employer in the country, employing over 35,000 civil servants – As the largest employer, we are committed to looking after the welfare of our people.

“We are working together with the workers representatives to review the overall pay and benefits of our civil servants. The Government knows that this has not been done for almost five years and our hard-working civil servants and our teachers, police, medical professionals have not received a pay rise for some time.”

“The Government will holistically review the civil service remuneration and pending the review the salary structure of the civil service will be readjusted to be commensurate with the work our civil servants are doing for the nation.”

He said the Government will review the current minimum wage rate in the next financial year.

Prof Prasad added that Government wants workers to receive a fair and just living wage through a proper consultative process.