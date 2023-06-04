Salary squeeze could see Saifiti move to Bulldogs

Newcastle Knights are reported to be facing salary squeeze issues which could see Fiji Bati prop Daniel Saifiti making a move to Viliame Kikau’s Canterbury-Bankstown next season.

The Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs have been one of the biggest spenders with the inclusion of Kikau, Matt Burton, Reed Mahoney and Stephen Crichton to join the club next year.

A report by The Daily Telegraph claims the club is “expected to make a play” for Saifiti if the Knights’ salary cap squeeze sees him head out the exit door.

The report added that the Bulldogs are a “keen suitor” should Saifiti become available, although that would be reliant on Newcastle releasing him early.

Saifiti is under contract until the end of the 2026 season and is currently on a deal worth more than $800,000.

A member of Fitzgibbon’s management told Wide World of Sports last month that the Knights have “salary cap issues” that were making it hard to strike a new deal with the club.

With all the salary cap uncertainty, the Bulldogs could emerge as a big winner if they are able to land Saifiti for the 2024 season.