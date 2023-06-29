Thursday, June 29, 2023
Sale of tobacco to minors worries Police

Police is concerned with the sale of tobacco including suki to minors following reports of it being used as a mixture of substances.

In a statement, Police indicated this as the Ministry of Health have received reports of minors using a mixture of substances to make what is termed as Kopen or locally as ‘Flip-flop’.

The Police Force Narcotics Bureau said it is aware of the matter and has visited the family and the school of the victim, together with other support units from the Criminal Investigations Headquarters.

“Parents and guardians have been urged to closely monitor and talk to children under their care and responsibility as they are vulnerable to exploitation in terms of illicit drugs and other illegal activities,” the statement said.

Police is also calling on parents to be alert of changes in children’s behaviour.

While the investigations are ongoing, the Police are also calling for any information in regard to illicit drugs to be communicated to Crime Stoppers 919 or to the Narcotics Bureau.

However, according to the Ministry, the grinded suki is mixed with turpentine or rum and is normally placed between the lower lip and teeth, therefore slowly oozing out its juices causing a dizzy sensation.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
