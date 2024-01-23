Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Sam back from injury, bids for Kiwi 7s

Seasoned All Blacks 7s hardman, Sam Dickson made a return to the field at the Coral Coast 7s tournament after a hamstring strain sidelined him from the previous Dubai and Cape Town 7s.

Despite his absence from the forthcoming sevens squad, Dickson’s participation in Fiji’s renowned 7s tournament with the NZ Development team marks a significant step in his recovery and return to competitive rugby.

“Although we arrived just before the games began, the hospitality in Fiji was immediately felt. The warmth and recognition from the local fans and fellow 7s players are truly humbling,” Dickson shared with FijiLive.

Dickson praised the challenging but rewarding environment of the tournament.

“It was obviously a very tough weekend, playing against a lot of Fijian sides, it was a great experience for us. Competing against Fiji’s talented sides with our young team, including several players as young as 17 and 18, was an invaluable experience,”

“A big thank you to all the Fijians who came out to support the tournament. It’s my first time at Coral Coast 7s, and the memories of this event will stay with me forever,” he said.

Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
